Ajnala protest: Punjab DGP said demonstrators used Guru Granth Sahib as a shield to attack police

Gaurav Yadav said that  the police were assured of a peaceful protest by Amritpal and his supporters but they took the alibi of Guru Granth Sahib to break barricades.

Followers of Amritpal Singh clash with the police while breaking through barricades at the police in protest against filing of FIR against him and his associates. (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
CHANDIGARH: A day after supporters of a preacher and Pro-Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh stormed a police station, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav on Friday said the demonstrators had used the holy Guru Granth Sahib as a shield and attacked police personnel in a cowardly manner, leaving six of them injured including the Superintendent of Police Jugraj Singh. 

Jugraj Singh is a former national hockey player. He said strict action will be taken against the protesters who attacked policemen at Ajnala police station.

Hours after Lovepreet Singh walked free from Amritsar central jail, Yadav said, "Despite giving an assurance of a peaceful demonstration, the protesters attacked the police personnel with sharp-edged weapons. The video footage of the incident is being analysed. The protesters attacked the police cowardly under the garb of Guru Granth Sahib. Police acted with utmost restraint due to the maryada (sanctity) of the holy Guru Granth Sahib and preserved it. The police could have opened fire, leading to more issues.  Six police personnel were injured in the incident including Superintendent of Police Jugraj Sing. He got eleven stitches."

"Once the injured police personnel is fit to talk, their statements will be recorded and legal action will be taken accordingly," Yadav added. 

He said the police were assured of a peaceful protest by Amritpal and his supporters but they took the alibi of Guru Granth Sahib to break barricades.

Amritpal Singh and his supporters had brought a vehicle carrying a copy of the Guru Granth Sahib for holding “amrit sanchar” (a Sikh ceremony) at the police station.

