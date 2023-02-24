Along with devotion, QR code is equally important for 'darshan' in Char Dham

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Now times have changed, apart from flowers and offerings, it is also very important to have a QR code in hand, otherwise this time you may be deprived of darshan in Char Dham. "With the portals of Char Dham opening next month, if you have also decided to travel with reverence this time, then it is also mandatory for you to have a QR code before entering Uttarakhand, otherwise the government SOP

may hinder your devotion", the Uttarakhand government has given this advice to all those pilgrims who have planned to visit Chardham this year.

At the same time, there has been tremendous enthusiasm among the devotees about the Char Dham Yatra. Over 62,000 pilgrims have registered online for the yatra registration that began 48 hours ago.

Registration has been made mandatory for Char Dham yatra, along with which after registration, a QR code will be received on the registered mobile number, on the basis of which tokens will be available for darshan in dhams. With this new system of the Tourism Department, devotees will not have to stand in long queues. Darshan will not be allowed without a QR code.

Regional Transport Officer Sunil Sharma told this newspaper, "Keeping in mind the proposal sent to the government by the Transport Department regarding the Chardham Yatra, the Transport Headquarters is preparing the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the smooth conduct of the Chardham Yatra".

"As of now, the registration facility is available for the pilgrimage to Badrinath and Kedarnath, while registration for Gangotri and Yamunotri dhams will start only after the opening date of the doors of these two dhams is announced," Ajayendra Ajay, president of The Badri Kedar Temple Committee, told this

newspaper, "Then a single registration will be enough for the four dhams. But if someone registers for Kedarnath or Badrinath Dham and later wants to go to Yamunotri and Gangotri Dham, then he will have to register again".

Joint Transport Commissioner S K Singh told this newspaper, "After applying for green cards of vehicles online or through the app, physical checking of vehicles will have to be done by visiting any transport office".

"This time special focus has been laid on traffic management for Char Dham yatra. Under this, a limited number of vehicles will be allowed to ply on the yatra route. It has been decided that this time no vehicle will be stopped midway on the yatra route", said a senior transport department official.

DEHRADUN: Now times have changed, apart from flowers and offerings, it is also very important to have a QR code in hand, otherwise this time you may be deprived of darshan in Char Dham. "With the portals of Char Dham opening next month, if you have also decided to travel with reverence this time, then it is also mandatory for you to have a QR code before entering Uttarakhand, otherwise the government SOP may hinder your devotion", the Uttarakhand government has given this advice to all those pilgrims who have planned to visit Chardham this year. At the same time, there has been tremendous enthusiasm among the devotees about the Char Dham Yatra. Over 62,000 pilgrims have registered online for the yatra registration that began 48 hours ago. Registration has been made mandatory for Char Dham yatra, along with which after registration, a QR code will be received on the registered mobile number, on the basis of which tokens will be available for darshan in dhams. With this new system of the Tourism Department, devotees will not have to stand in long queues. Darshan will not be allowed without a QR code. Regional Transport Officer Sunil Sharma told this newspaper, "Keeping in mind the proposal sent to the government by the Transport Department regarding the Chardham Yatra, the Transport Headquarters is preparing the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the smooth conduct of the Chardham Yatra". "As of now, the registration facility is available for the pilgrimage to Badrinath and Kedarnath, while registration for Gangotri and Yamunotri dhams will start only after the opening date of the doors of these two dhams is announced," Ajayendra Ajay, president of The Badri Kedar Temple Committee, told this newspaper, "Then a single registration will be enough for the four dhams. But if someone registers for Kedarnath or Badrinath Dham and later wants to go to Yamunotri and Gangotri Dham, then he will have to register again". Joint Transport Commissioner S K Singh told this newspaper, "After applying for green cards of vehicles online or through the app, physical checking of vehicles will have to be done by visiting any transport office". "This time special focus has been laid on traffic management for Char Dham yatra. Under this, a limited number of vehicles will be allowed to ply on the yatra route. It has been decided that this time no vehicle will be stopped midway on the yatra route", said a senior transport department official.