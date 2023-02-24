Congress president Kharge to pick CWC members; Gandhis to play no role in polls

Preetha Nair By

RAIPUR: Ending speculations, the Congress leadership on Friday decided not to conduct elections to the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

The steering committee meeting unanimously decided to authorize Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate all members of the working committee, the party's highest decision-making body. Significantly, the Gandhi family stayed away from the steering committee meeting. However, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi reached the venue later in the afternoon.

AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the decision was taken against holding the election in view of the prevailing political situation in the country and the role of Congress in meeting political challenges. During the two-and-a-half-hour-long meeting, several members expressed their views in favor and against the election to CWC, said Ramesh.

“We had a two and half hour discussion on the issue. The overwhelming view was that keeping in view the political challenges facing the country and the Congress party in the capacity as the main opposition, almost all 45 members present at the meeting unanimously decided to authorize the Congress president to nominate members. ,” he said. .

When asked about whether the Gandhis were consulted about the decision, Ramesh said, “There was no video conference, I saw some news about it. It’s all baseless rumours. There was no zoom meeting. All 45 members who presented took the decision in a unanimous way,” he said.

In the next two days, the party will bring about important amendments to the party’s constitution, said the Congress leader. “16 articles and 32 rules have been amended. The most important of which was to provide for 50 percent reservation for SC, ST, OBC, minorities, women, and youth below the age of 50 years in the CWC,” he said.

The party has also decided to give permanent representation to all former prime ministers of the Congress party and former presidents in the Working Committee.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior leader said that the decision to not hold the CWC election was on expected lines. “Though many leaders were in favor of conducting elections, the top leadership is aware that it will create bad blood. With the 2024 elections drawing near, there was a feeling that the focus should be more on election strategies and the way ahead,” he said.

"Another leader said that the Gandhis skipped the steering meeting to convey the message that party president Kharge is in the driving seat and Gandhis are not interfering with crucial decisions,” he said.

In the next two days, the party will discuss the six resolutions to be adopted at the session. The resolutions would be on political, economic, and international affairs, farmers, social justice, and youth empowerment.

On Saturday, Kharge and Sonia Gandhi will address the plenary session, said Ramesh. On Sunday, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address the plenary session.

In his opening address at the plenary session, Kharge said that the meeting was being held at a time when democracy and the Constitution are under threat and institutions are facing a serious crisis.

