Dehradun Diary: Para athlete Garima Joshi wins 2 gold medals

Para athlete Garima Joshi wins 2 gold medals Athlete Garima Joshi has won two gold medals at the Para Athletics Championships in the disabled category at the State Level Sports Mahakumbh 2023 in Uttarakhand. The state-level competition was inaugurated in Dehradun on December 29, 2022, in which the international player had participated in the Para Athletics Championship of the disabled category on February 21 and 22, representing Almora and had won 2 gold medals in javelin throw and discus throw. Garima Joshi has earlier won silver and bronze medals respectively in the javelin throw and discus throw competitions at the international level on May 5, 2022 in Jesolo, Italy. Induct pupils into ABVP programme: Govt official In a shocking incident, Chief Education Officer, Almora has sent a government letter to the principals of nine schools in the district and issued an order to students of class 9 and class 11 to join the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) programme. Uttarakhand Congress chief spokesperson Garima Mehra Dasauni said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has violated democratic values. “With the BJP’s stature declining day by day, the use of school children to make its programmes successful and gather the crowd is certainly condemnable,” she said. Traffic violators fill state coffers with Rs 37 crore Traffic rule violators are proving to be revenue generating assets in the state. Uttarakhand Police has collected Rs 38 crore from traffic rule violators in the year 2022. “In 2022, Uttarakhand Police challaned around 6.92 lakh vehicles and collected a fine of Rs 37.89 crore,” PRO of the state police headquarters has disclosed in response to information sought by Nadeem Uddin, a Kashipur-based Right to Information activist. Nearly seven lakh people had violated traffic rules this past year. Out of the challans issued by the CPU police, the highest number of 36,000 challans were issued by the units of Dehradun district and a fine of Rs 1.89 crore has been collected last year. Narendra sethi Our correspondent in Uttarakhand narendrasethi@newindianexpress.com