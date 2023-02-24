Home Nation

Ex-President Pratibha Patil's husband Devisingh Shekhawat dies of heart attack in Pune

President Pratibha Patil and her husband Devisingh Shekhawat. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE:  Former President Pratibha Patil's husband Devisingh Shekhawat passed away at the age of 89 at a private hospital here following a heart attack, sources close to the family said.

He was admitted to the hospital a few days back, they said.

"He passed away at 9 am today due to a heart attack," a source said.

He is survived by wife Pratibha Patil and two children - a son and a daughter. His last rites will be performed in Pune later in the day, the source said.

