Ex-President Pratibha Patil's husband Devisingh Shekhawat dies of heart attack in Pune
He is survived by wife Pratibha Patil and two children - a son and a daughter. His last rites will be performed in Pune later in the day, the source said.
Published: 24th February 2023 01:09 PM | Last Updated: 24th February 2023 01:09 PM | A+A A-
PUNE: Former President Pratibha Patil's husband Devisingh Shekhawat passed away at the age of 89 at a private hospital here following a heart attack, sources close to the family said.
He was admitted to the hospital a few days back, they said.
"He passed away at 9 am today due to a heart attack," a source said.
