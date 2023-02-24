Home Nation

Gujarat: Two more minor tremors hit Amreli, third in two days

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1, the latest of the three, was recorded at Mitiyala village in Savarkundla taluka at 11.40 am on Friday.

Published: 24th February 2023 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

Earthquake

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AMRELI: Two minor tremors of 3.4 and 3.1 magnitudes were recorded in 24 hours in Gujarat's Amreli district, taking the number of such earthquakes in the area to three in the past two days, an official from the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said on Friday.

There was no report of any loss of life or damage to property, district officials said.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1, the latest of the three, was recorded at Mitiyala village in Savarkundla taluka at 11.40 am on Friday.

It was 43 km south-south east of Amreli city, said the ISR official.

At 11.35 pm on Thursday, a tremor of 3.4 was recorded at Khambha, 44 km south-south east of the district headquarters, which is in the Saurashtra region.

Earlier on Thursday morning, a 3.1 tremor was recorded at Mitiyala village, at a depth of 6.2 km, said the official from the Gandhinagar-based ISR.

On February 19 too, the Khambha area had seen a 2.2 tremor.

Gujarat's Kutch district, also located in the Saurashtra region, was devastated by an earthquake in January 2001 in which 13,800 people were killed and another 1.67 lakh were injured.

The earthquake caused severe damage to properties in various towns and villages of the district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat earthquake Gujarat earthquake
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM calls upon world leaders to create inclusive agenda to win back confidence
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Adani issue: SC says not going to issue any injunction to media
Congress party leaders at the Steering Committee during the 85th Plenary Session of the Indian National Congress, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. (Photo | PTI)
Cong plenary session begins, all eyes on steering committee's decision on CWC polls
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Madras, Allahabad High Courts get four advocates as additional judges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp