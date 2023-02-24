Home Nation

In a 1st since 1963, Nagaland may elect 1st woman MLA this time

Until a few years ago, it was not an uncommon sight that the right to vote in villages was passed on by the villagers to their village chief. But times are now changing.

Published: 24th February 2023 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

vote, election

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

DIMAPUR:  Nagaland, for the first time might be able to script history if it elects a woman as an MLA in the upcoming elections. Nagaland attained statehood in 1963 but never before a woman has candidate been elected to the state Assembly. The state has 49.79% female voters this election but only four women among the 183 candidates. 

The Christian-majority state, however, has got two women MPs till date. Back in 1977, Rano M Shaiza of the United Democratic Party had created history by becoming first woman MP in the state. She had defeated the then Chief Minister Hokishe Sema of Congress in the Lok Sabha elections. 

Almost 45 years later last year, Phangnon Konyak of the BJP was elected to the Rajya Sabha. It is not that the women in the state have not fought for political representation but the political parties have always shied away from representing them. Until a few years ago, it was not an uncommon sight that the right to vote in villages was passed on by the villagers to their village chief. But times are now changing.

Five women had contested the 2018 elections but none of them was successful. Hekani Jakhalu, Salhoutuonuo Kruse, both from Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), Kahuli Sema (BJP) and Rosy Thomson (Congress) are contesting in this elections. Jakhalu is contesting from Dimapur-III, Kruse from Western Angami, Sema from Atoizu and Thomson from Tening.

Jakhalu, the US-educated lawyer, is a social entrepreneur. Kruse has been into social services for more than two decades while Sema, who took voluntary retirement, served as the engineer-in-chief in the Nagaland PWD. Rosy Thomson joined the Congress during her college days in the late 1980s. S Phangnon Konyak made history in 2022 when she was elected as the first woman MP from Nagaland in more than four decades.

Local leader asks people not to vote for BJP, held
DIMAPUR: A local leader of extremist group National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) was picked up by the Assam Rifles on Wednesday night after he had allegedly asked people not to vote in favour of Nagaland BJP chief Temjen Imna Along. Lanuwati Jamir, the NSCN-IM leader in the Ao region, is now in police custody. NSCN-IM said it would probe the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagaland female voters Congress BJP
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp