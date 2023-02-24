Indo-Bangladesh border near Meghalaya to be sealed till March 2 ahead of Assembly polls

Home Nation

Polls for the 60-member assembly constituency will be held on February 27 and the votes will be counted on March 2.

24th February 2023

Indo-Bangladesh border

The Indian side of the international border passes through West Bengal (2,216 km), Assam (263 km), Meghalaya (443 km), Tripura (856 km) and Mizoram (318 km). (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHILLONG: To ensure free and fair assembly elections in Meghalaya, the Election Commission has ordered sealing of the Indo-Bangladesh border in the state till March 2, state Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkong said on Friday.

The poll panel has also ordered the sealing of the inter-state border with Assam till March 2, he said.

Polls for the 60-member assembly constituency will be held on February 27 and the votes will be counted on March 2.

"All districts having the international border with Bangladesh have been asked to issue orders to seal and movement of people in the border areas would be restricted," Kharkongor told PTI.

The operation of 'border haats' has also been deferred till the completion of the election process.

"If the unregulated movement of individuals between the two countries is allowed, there is a likelihood of law and order problems leading to danger to human life and disturbance to public tranquillity," the CEO said.

