Home Nation

Jamia Millia university suspends professor over alleged sexual harassment charges

This is the second time that a faculty member has been suspended over the alleged sexual misconduct on the campus in a month.

Published: 24th February 2023 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, sexual harassment

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia has suspended an assistant professor of the Department of Psychology over alleged sexual harassment charges and gross misconduct on the campus.

The administration has also begun an inquiry into professor Abid Husain's conduct by the Internal Complaints Committee of the university on the complete facts of the case.

Husain has rejected the allegations and accused the faculty members of plotting against him.

This is the second time that a faculty member has been suspended over the alleged sexual misconduct on the campus in a month.

In the office memo, JMI Registrar Nazim Hussain Zafri said the action against Husain was taken over a written complaint filed by seven faculty members of the Department of Psychology.

In the complaint, the faculty members alleged that Husain was very aggressive and used abusive and unparliamentary language towards them, particularly towards the head of the department in the presence of the Dean of the faculty, during a meeting.

"He suddenly became aggressive as well as started accusing all the faculty members and was impudent, uncivilized, discourteous, disrespectful and uncouth in the meeting against all the faculty members."

As stated in the complaint, Dr.Abid had crossed all limits of decency and violated the Code of Conduct by not only verbally abusing her but also physically assaulted her in the presence of other faculty members," the memo mentioned.

"He went to the extent of physically assaulting as well as made physical contact and tried to sexually assault her by making advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overturns, and attacking the Head of the Department and levelled personal allegations on her as well as other colleagues," the memo further said.

The assistant professor also tried to assault and used criminal force against the head of the department in a public meeting, it said.

"The Vice Chancellor, JMI, in terms of powers vested in her under the Statute 37(1) of the Statutes of the University, has placed Dr. Abid Husain, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology, Jamia Millia Islamia, under suspension with immediate effect pending disciplinary proceedings, separately an inquiry be conducted by the Internal Complaints Committee of the University on the complete facts of the case," the memo read.

"During the suspension period, the headquarter of Dr Abid Husain, Assistant Professor (under suspension), will be in New Delhi and he shall not leave the headquarter without prior approval of the Competent Authority," it said.

Talking to PTI, Husain said the administration has not considered his version of events.

"All the allegations are fake and the university has not considered my version. This is the personal vendetta of faculty members against me," he said.

Earlier this month, JMI suspended S Veeramani, assistant professor, Department of Management Studies, for allegedly sexually harassing a female student.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jamia Millia Islamia sexual harassment charges
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM calls upon world leaders to create inclusive agenda to win back confidence
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Adani issue: SC says not going to issue any injunction to media
Congress party leaders at the Steering Committee during the 85th Plenary Session of the Indian National Congress, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. (Photo | PTI)
Cong plenary session begins, all eyes on steering committee's decision on CWC polls
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Madras, Allahabad High Courts get four advocates as additional judges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp