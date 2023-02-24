J&K administration attaches property of man 'involved in terrorist activities'

By PTI

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday attached the property of a man allegedly involved in terrorist activities in Ramban district, officials said.

Abdul Majid Lone, a member of the Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force, was arrested in connection with a blast near a police post in Ind area of Gool belt on August 2 last year.

JKGF operatives Shah Din Padyar, Mohammad Farooq, and Mohammad Abbas were also arrested in the case.

"Majid was involved in terrorist activities. His house was being used to harbour terrorists. So, the authorities have attached his house," a police officer said.

The exercise was carried out under the supervision of a magistrate and police, the officer added.

According to police, Lone is accused of giving shelter to Abbas, Farooq and Padyar in his house on the night of August 1.

