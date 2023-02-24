Joshimath: Government releases compensation policy for disaster-hit people, damaged buildings 

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government has issued a compensation policy for buildings damaged in the Joshimath land submergence disaster. After the approval of the Governor, Secretary of Disaster Management Dr Ranjit Kumar Sinha issued the government order.

According to a government order issued on Wednesday, the compensation rates will be calculated on the basis of the rates of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for the plinth area. Joshimath's cost index will also be added to it. Compensation will be given by making slabs for commercial buildings. Three options have been given for permanent rehabilitation.

According to information received from the state disaster management department, "The government has issued a compensation policy for the damaged buildings of Joshimath. The compensation for residential buildings has been fixed at Rs 31,201 per square metre to Rs 36,527 per square metre. For commercial buildings, the rates have been fixed at Rs 39,182 per square metre to Rs 46,099 per square metre.

The compensation for the land will be decided after the report of the technical institutes. It will be placed in the next cabinet meeting for approval.

Compensation for commercial buildings will be given after deducting the amount of depreciation of the affected building from the cost of the affected building based on the rates fixed in five slabs. Apart from this, five slabs have been fixed for compensation for shops and other commercial establishments. (hotels,

dhabas, etc.)

The government has already given three options for residential buildings.

Option 1: Disaster-affected land building owners, whose residential buildings are not habitable based on the report of technical institutions, will be compensated at the rate fixed for the residential building. If the land is also declared unsafe, then it will also be compensated according to the rates fixed in the future.

Option 2: If disaster-affected people whose buildings and land will be declared unsafe, if they demand land for a residential building while receiving building compensation, the maximum area to build a house for the affected person is 75 square meters. If the price of the unprotected land of the affected family is higher than the allotted land, compensation will be given separately by the government after adjustment.

Option 3: The disaster-affected person can demand a residential building constructed relative to his land and building. Houses will be built by the state government on land up to a maximum area of 50 square meters. Apart from this, 25 square meters of land will be given for cow shelter and other work. Apart

from this, separate compensation will be given if there is land.

