Home Nation

Joshimath: Government releases compensation policy for disaster-hit people, damaged buildings 

According to a government order issued on Wednesday, the compensation rates will be calculated on the basis of the rates of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for the plinth area.

Published: 24th February 2023 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 01:39 AM   |  A+A-

A worker looks at cracks that appeared in a building, at the land subsidence affected area in Joshimath, Uttarakhand. (Photo | PTI)

A representational image of the land subsidence affected area in Joshimath, Uttarakhand. (File Photo | PTI)

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government has issued a compensation policy for buildings damaged in the Joshimath land submergence disaster. After the approval of the Governor, Secretary of Disaster Management Dr Ranjit Kumar Sinha issued the government order.

According to a government order issued on Wednesday, the compensation rates will be calculated on the basis of the rates of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for the plinth area. Joshimath's cost index will also be added to it. Compensation will be given by making slabs for commercial buildings. Three options have been given for permanent rehabilitation.

According to information received from the state disaster management department, "The government has issued a compensation policy for the damaged buildings of Joshimath. The compensation for residential buildings has been fixed at Rs 31,201 per square metre to Rs 36,527 per square metre. For commercial buildings, the rates have been fixed at Rs 39,182 per square metre to Rs 46,099 per square metre.

The compensation for the land will be decided after the report of the technical institutes. It will be placed in the next cabinet meeting for approval.

Compensation for commercial buildings will be given after deducting the amount of depreciation of the affected building from the cost of the affected building based on the rates fixed in five slabs. Apart from this, five slabs have been fixed for compensation for shops and other commercial establishments. (hotels,
dhabas, etc.)

The government has already given three options for residential buildings.

Option 1: Disaster-affected land building owners, whose residential buildings are not habitable based on the report of technical institutions, will be compensated at the rate fixed for the residential building. If the land is also declared unsafe, then it will also be compensated according to the rates fixed in the future.

Option 2: If disaster-affected people whose buildings and land will be declared unsafe, if they demand land for a residential building while receiving building compensation, the maximum area to build a house for the affected person is 75 square meters. If the price of the unprotected land of the affected family is higher than the allotted land, compensation will be given separately by the government after adjustment.

Option 3: The disaster-affected person can demand a residential building constructed relative to his land and building. Houses will be built by the state government on land up to a maximum area of 50 square meters. Apart from this, 25 square meters of land will be given for cow shelter and other work. Apart
from this, separate compensation will be given if there is land.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joshimath sinking Joshimath Compensation Uttarakhand
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp