Maoists kill villager suspecting him to be police informer in Odisha

By PTI

NABARANGPUR: Maoists have killed a villager in the interstate border area of Nabarangpur district in Odisha suspecting him to be a police informer, police said on Friday.

The incident occured at Keradih under Raigarh block on Thursday night marking the reestablishment of Maoist presence and resumption of their activites after a long break, the police said.

According to reports, Maoists went to Chandan Mallik's house, forcibly took him away to a near by jungle and slit his throat.

Before leaving, the Maoists left a leaflet near the 42-year-old man's body saying that the Nabarangpur superintendent of police, the Chhattisgarh Police and the Intelligence Department were responsible for the death.

The leaflet also said that the man was informing the police about the Maoists' movements and activities and had been warned earlier.

But as he continued to work as a police informer and was therefore killed, the reports added.

Raighar police have started an investigation into the incident.

