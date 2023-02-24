NDRF in process to bag UN certificate for top quick response force

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been garnering international accolades for its work in earthquake-hit Turkiye, the force headquarters is moving ahead with preparations to bag the United Nations’ ‘classification’, that would officially qualify it to be among the top search and rescue/quick response teams of the world.

Sources confirmed that efforts to get the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG) classification has been going on since some time. “We have been working to get the INSARAG classification for two heavy teams and the efforts for it involves developing them as per the standards of the UN group. It will also require following the SOPs,” the sources said.

This process also involves finalising agreements with various ministries including Civil Aviation and External Affairs, as well as and wings. “This will develop an institutional mechanism and memory thus strengthening the whole setup. Also, with time, as the SOPs are set the response time will come down and will lead to saving more lives.”

“Timely and practiced response will lead to clarity in action and bring down the morbidity and mortality,” added the sources. The teams are likely to be based in the National Capital Region and Kolkata to begin with. The Force Levels (Personnel) and Equipment with a heavy team is much more and it can carry out operations at more than one site of disaster. As per the classification levels there are light, medium and heavy teams.

The INSARAG is a global network of more than 90 countries and organisations under the United Nations umbrella. INSARAG deals with urban search and rescue (USAR) related issues, aiming to establish minimum international standards for USAR teams and methodology for international coordination in earthquake response based on the INSARAG Guidelines endorsed by the United Nations General Assembly Resolution of 2002, on “Strengthening the Effectiveness and Coordination of International Urban Search and Rescue Assistance”

This also will have a positive impact on the country’s image and boost soft power, the sources said. “Our government, in agreement with the government of Turkey, extended prompt response and the way teams of Indian Army and the NDRF has won hearts in Turkiye are testimony to our efforts. And it is an example of soft power.”

