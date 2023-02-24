On Junagadh Covid vax count, ‘Jaya Bachchan’ & ‘Juhi Chawla’ show up

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Curse the Covid days! You had even bogus vaccine certificates. So, ‘Jaya Bachchan’, ‘Mohammad Kaif’, ‘Juhi Chawla’ and actor ‘Mahima Chaudhary’ expressed themselves in various corners of Gujarat’s Junagadh primary health centers (PHCs). Where the health staff got stumped was the impossible age they bracketed the celebrities with. So, Jaya was shown aged 23 years, Kaif 57, Juhi Chawla 44, and Mahima 22!

Junagadh District Collector Rachit Raj told the media he learned that paramedics “vaccinated some celebrities” in order to meet their vaccination targets. The fake recipients took all three vaccine doses.

Raj said a five-member committee led by the deputy development officer will submit its report with recommendations within a fortnight.

The Junagadh district chief medical officer has been excluded from the committee because fraud was committed by the team that reports to him. Four vaccination certificates are circulating on social media; the one in Jaya Bachchan’s name was issued by Mendapara Primary Health Centre. According to the certificate gone viral on social media, ‘Jaya Bachhan’ received her first dose on July 30, 2021, the second on October 30, followed by the precautionary dose.

Another certificate bearing the name of cricketer Muhammad Kaif was produced by the same centre. The Motipara Primary Health Clinic recorded ‘Juhi Chawla’ receiving the Covid dose during a vaccination campaign.

According to Prempara Sub-Health Centre, ‘Mahima Chaudhary’ received her first dose on July 30, 2022, the second on October 30, and the precautionary dose on August 25, 2022. All four people’s birthdays were recorded as January 1; only their birth year was changed in the certificate.

On record – celebrities share birthdays

Apart from ‘Jaya Bachchan’ and ‘Juhi Chawla’, two other celebrities ‘Mohammad Kaif’ and ‘Mahima Chaudhary’ also figure in the list. They share the same the same birthday, January 1, but different birth years.

