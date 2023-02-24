Home Nation

Police attacked in cowardly manner, but exercised utmost restraint: Punjab DGP on Ajnala incident

"The demonstration was permitted when under the cover of Palki Sahib of Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji, police were attacked in a cowardly manner," he said, adding six personnel were injured.

Published: 24th February 2023 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Amritpal Singh

Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh speaks to media after his supporters forcibly enter a police station demanding the release of Singh's close aide, in Ajnala near Amritsar. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A day after supporters of preacher and Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh stormed a police station, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav on Friday said the demonstrators had used the holy Guru Granth Sahib as a shield and attacked police personnel in a cowardly manner, leaving six of them injured.

Despite giving an assurance of a peaceful demonstration, the protesters used sharp-edged weapons.

"Police acted with utmost restraint due to the maryada of Guru Granth Sahib and preserved it. Had police opened fire, it would have led to more issues. We have acted with restraint on account of presence of the holy Guru Granth Sahib," he said.

ALSO READ | Pro-Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet released from Amritsar jail

On Thursday, Amritpal Singh's supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke though barricades and barged into a police station in Ajnala on the outskirts of the Amritsar city, extracting an assurance from the police that kidnapping case accused Lovepreet Singh will be released.

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his supporters also brought a vehicle carrying a copy of the Guru Granth Sahib for holding "amrit sanchar" (a Sikh ceremony) at the police station.

Amritpal Singh's aide and kidnapping accused Lovepreet Singh 'Toofan' walked out of jail in Ajnala on Friday.

The director general of police (DGP) said the Punjab Police is committed to maintaining peace and harmony and added that certain elements are trying to destabilise peace in the state.

