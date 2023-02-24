Home Nation

Rs 27 lakh fake currency notes seized in UP; three held

Harvansi Singh alias Sonu, Gurnam and Saddam Hussain were arrested from Bharpara Khujaria village on Thursday following a tip-off, they said.

Published: 24th February 2023 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

BAREILLY:  Three persons have been arrested and fake Indian currency notes (FICN) of Rs 27 lakh seized from their possession in the Bhojipura area here, police said on Friday.

Harvansi Singh alias Sonu, Gurnam and Saddam Hussain were arrested from Bharpara Khujaria village on Thursday following a tip-off, they said.

The trio was in possession of FICN of Rs 27 lakh, which has been seized, police said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Bareilly, Akhilesh Chaurasia said during interrogation it was found that the accused had links in Nepal, Delhi, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

The arrests were made by a joint team of the Special Task Force and the local police, he said. The gang used to provided Rs 3 lakh FICN in exchange of Rs 1 lakh real notes, police said. A detailed probe is on in the matter, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fake Indian currency notes Bhojipura Arrested
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp