Rs 27 lakh fake currency notes seized in UP; three held

By PTI

BAREILLY: Three persons have been arrested and fake Indian currency notes (FICN) of Rs 27 lakh seized from their possession in the Bhojipura area here, police said on Friday.

Harvansi Singh alias Sonu, Gurnam and Saddam Hussain were arrested from Bharpara Khujaria village on Thursday following a tip-off, they said.

The trio was in possession of FICN of Rs 27 lakh, which has been seized, police said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Bareilly, Akhilesh Chaurasia said during interrogation it was found that the accused had links in Nepal, Delhi, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

The arrests were made by a joint team of the Special Task Force and the local police, he said. The gang used to provided Rs 3 lakh FICN in exchange of Rs 1 lakh real notes, police said. A detailed probe is on in the matter, they said.

