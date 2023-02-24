SC okays EPS as AIADMK interim general secretary

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea filed by embattled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) challenging a Madras High Court order that effectively upheld the appointment of his rival Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) as the party’s interim general secretary. The SC’s order is seen as a boost to EPS’ efforts to assume sole charge of the party. It has enthused his supporters ahead of the bypoll to the Erode East Assembly seat on February 27.

A bench of justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Hrishikesh Roy affirmed an order of a HC division bench dated September 2, 2022, and made permanent its July 6, 2022 order staying a HC order restraining the AIADMK general council from amending its by-laws during its meeting. However, the apex court clarified that its verdict would have no bearing on the merits of the civil suits pending.

Authoring the 80-page verdict, Justice Maheshwari said the court was restraining itself from dealing with the contentions regarding the resolutions that were adopted in the July 11, 2022 meeting. EPS was appointed interim general secretary through a resolution at that meet and OPS was expelled from the party.

On August 17, the order of a single judge of the HC had nullified the events of the July 11 meeting and ordered status quo ante as on June 23 when OPS was party coordinator and EPS joint coordinator. This order was set aside by a HC division bench on September 2. The division bench had said the single judge’s order had created a functional deadlock in the AIADMK.

Concurring, the SC said if the order as passed by the single judge was to remain in force until decision of suits “it would have been drastically detrimental to the interest of political party in question.” The single judge had proceeded contrary to sound and applicable judicial principles, it said.

