SC refuses to entertain PIL seeking menstrual pain leave for female students, working women

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said that a representation can be made to the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development for taking a decision.

Published: 24th February 2023 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme court

A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking a direction to all the states to frame rules for menstrual pain leave for female students and working women at their respective work places.

Observing that the issue falls under the policy domain of the government, a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said that a representation can be made to the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development for taking a decision.

The petition, filed by Delhi resident Shailendra Mani Tripathi, has sought a direction to the Centre and all the states for compliance of section 14 of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961.

Section 14 of the Act deals with appointment of inspectors and says appropriate government may appoint such officers and may define the local limits of jurisdiction within which they shall exercise their functions under this law.

