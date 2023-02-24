Uttarakhand releases Joshimath disaster compensation plan

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government has issued a compensation policy for buildings damaged in the cland submergence disaster. After the approval of the Governor, Secretary Disaster Management Dr Ranjit Kumar Sinha has issued the order which states that the compensation rates will be calculated on the basis of the rates of the Central Public Works Department for the plinth area.

Three options have been given for permanent rehabilitation of the displaced residents. “The government has issued a compensation policy for the damaged buildings of Joshimath. The compensation for residential and commercial buildings has been fixed whereas for land will be decided after the reports. The government has issued three options for residential buildings.

Option 1: Disaster affected land building owners, whose residential buildings are not habitable, will be compensated at the rate fixed for the residential building. If the land is also declared unsafe, then it will also be compensated accordingly.

Option 2: If disaster-affected people whose buildings and land will be declared unsafe, if they demand land for a residential building while receiving building compensation, the maximum area to build a house is 75 square meters. If the price of the unprotected land of the affected family is higher than the allotted land, compensation will be given separately by the government after adjustment.

Option 3: The disaster affected person can demand a residential building constructed relative to his land and building. Houses will be built by the state government on land up to a maximum area of 50 square meters.

