600 delegates from 62 nations at 2-day Guj show

AHMEDABAD: More than 600 representatives from 62 nations will attend the two-day Y20 India Summit at the Maharaja Sayajirao University Vadodara in Gujarat as part of India’s G20 presidency. The conference will be inaugurated on Saturday by Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel. The subject of the Y20 India Summit, being organised by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, is ‘Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction: Making Sustainability a Way of Life’. “In this conference, the 167 delegates from G20 nations, 8 international scholars, 12 national scholars, 25 international delegates, 25 national delegates, 25 representatives of Youth Ministry, 50 start-ups working on environment and 250 students studying different subjects will participate,” a press release said.