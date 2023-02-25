Budget 2023-24 strengthens India’s education system' foundation: PM Modi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said this year’s budget has strengthened the foundations of the education system by making it more practical and industry oriented.

Lamenting the lack of flexibility in the education system over the years, he said equal emphasis has been given to both education and skilling as part of the New Education Policy.

Addressing a post-budget webinar on Harnessing Youth Power-skilling and education, he said, “Futuristic steps like Virtual Labs and National Digital Library are going to change the entire space of our education, skills and knowledge-science.”

Noting the experiences during the Covid pandemic, the prime minister said that the new technology is helping create new types of classrooms.

He noted that the government is focussing on tools that ensure ‘anywhere access to knowledge’ and gave the example of SWAYAM, an e-learning platform with 3 crore members.

He also mentioned the opportunity to study in local languages through DTH channels and said that many such digital and technology-based initiatives are going on in the country which will get more strength from the National Digital University.

“Such futuristic steps are going to change the entire space of our education, skills and knowledge-science”, the Prime Minister said, “Now the role of our teachers will not be limited only to the classroom.”

He mentioned that more variety of teaching material will be available for our educational institutions from all over the country which will open new doors of opportunities for the teachers while filling the gap between village and city schools.

Throwing light on ‘on-the-job learning’ the prime minister noted the special emphasis by several countries and highlighted the efforts of the central government in providing focused internships and apprenticeships to give ‘outside the classroom exposure’ to its youth.

“Today there are about 75,000 employers on the National Internship Portal where requirements for 25 lakh internships have been posted so far,” he said, and urged the industry and educational institutions to make maximum use of this portal and further expand the culture of internship in the country.

Modi said apprenticeships will make our youth future-ready and highlighted the efforts of the government in promoting apprenticeships in India.

Throwing light on this year’s budget, he highlighted the provision of a stipend that has been made available for about 50 lakh youth under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme.

The Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 will skill, re-skill and upskill lakhs of youngsters in the coming years, he said.

Tailor-made programmes are being made according to the needs of tribals, differently-abled people and women through this scheme.

“The focus is on creating a skilled workforce for industry 4.0 sectors, such as AI (artificial intelligence), robotics, IoT and drones, thereby making it easier for international investors to scout talent, without having to spend much energy and resources on re-skilling,” he said.

