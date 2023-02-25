Chhattisgarh: Three Jawans killed in clash with Maoists in Sukma

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: At least three security personnel were killed and two injured in an exchange of fire with the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in the strife-torn Sukma district, about 500 km south of Raipur on Saturday.

According to the information reaching the state capital, a team of Sukma district reserve guards (DRG) were out on a search operation following a tip-off. While the forces were on their way from Jagargunda to Kunded forested terrain, the rebels opened indiscriminate firing which was retaliated by the forces.

According to the sources, the team of security forces was trapped in an ambush laid by the suspected Red brigades. Many cadres of the Maoist were also believed to have been injured in the gunfight.

The deceased included ASI Ramuram Nag and two constables Kunjam Joga and Ganjam Bheema.

Following the gun battle, the security forces have further intensified the search operation in the region.

Sukma is among the seven Maoist-affected districts in the conflict zone of the south Bastar range.

