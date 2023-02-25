Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: Three Jawans killed in clash with Maoists in Sukma

According to the sources, the team of security forces was trapped in an ambush laid by the suspected Red brigades. Many cadres of the Maoist were also believed to have been injured in the gunfight.

Published: 25th February 2023 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Maoists

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: At least three security personnel were killed and two injured in an exchange of fire with the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in the strife-torn Sukma district, about 500 km south of Raipur on Saturday.

According to the information reaching the state capital, a team of Sukma district reserve guards (DRG) were out on a search operation following a tip-off. While the forces were on their way from Jagargunda to Kunded forested terrain, the rebels opened indiscriminate firing which was retaliated by the forces.

According to the sources, the team of security forces was trapped in an ambush laid by the suspected Red brigades. Many cadres of the Maoist were also believed to have been injured in the gunfight.

The deceased included ASI Ramuram Nag and two constables Kunjam Joga and Ganjam Bheema.

Following the gun battle, the security forces have further intensified the search operation in the region.

Sukma is among the seven Maoist-affected districts in the conflict zone of the south Bastar range. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Maoist Sukma Maoist Clash
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp