Congress will align with like-minded parties to defeat BJP in 2024: Kharge

Published: 25th February 2023 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others during the 85th Plenary Session of the Indian National Congress, in Raipur, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAVA RAIPUR: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said his party looks forward to forging a viable alternative by aligning with like-minded parties to defeat the "anti-people" BJP government in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

In his address at the Congress' 85th plenary session, Kharge said the country is facing challenges such as continued assault on constitutional and democratic values, issues of national security at the border with China, all-time high inflation and record unemployment.

"In the prevailing difficult circumstances, the Congress is the only party in the country that can provide capable and decisive leadership," he asserted.

From 2004 to 2014, the Congress-led alliance with like-minded parties served the people of the country, Kharge said.

"We once again look forward to forging a viable alternative by aligning with like-minded parties to defeat the anti-people and undemocratic BJP government," he said.

In a scathing attack on the BJP-led government, Kharge said the DNA of those sitting in Delhi is "anti-poor" as they are attempting to destroy democracy, as he called for a people's movement against the prevailing situation in the country.

He also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the one who calls himself "pradhan sevak" is serving the interests of his "friends".

In his address at the party's plenary session, Kharge alleged that there is a "conspiracy to destroy democracy" in India, but Congress is working to unite everyone.

He also hit out at the BJP-led Centre for steps such as demonetisation, GST rollout and a "continued assault on constitutional values."

