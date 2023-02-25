Home Nation

In rare port call, INS Sindhukesari submarine docks in Indonesia

As per the Indian Navy, the submarine concluded a 3-day visit to Indonesia.

Published: 25th February 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

INS Sindhukesari docked at the Jakarta port during its three-day visit. (Photo | Express)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As part of its diplomatic and military outreach programmes in the ASEAN nations, India has docked its submarine – INS Sindhukesari for the first time in Indonesia from February 22 to 24. Indonesia is among those countries which has been engaged in a naval dispute with Beijing in the South China Sea. 

As per the Indian Navy, the submarine concluded a 3-day visit to Indonesia. “It’s about strengthening the maritime partnership between India and Indonesia towards a safer and secure Indo-Pacific.” It is pertinent to mention here that Indian warships often visit Indonesia and other ASEAN countries. This is the first time that the submarine was deployed for long-range. 

Under Xi Jinping’s regime, the Chinese have been trying to expand their territory by making intrusions into their neighbouring countries. On the land boundary, it has been attempting to ingress into Indian as well as Bhutanese territories. 

The 3,000-tonne conventional diesel-electric submarine reached Jakarta after crossing the nearby Sunda Strait. In 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Jakarta, wherein he and Indonesian President Joko Widodo had agreed to strengthen cooperation in all areas by establishing a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to take Indonesia and India’s bilateral relationship into a new era.

With context to the Indo-Pacific region, New Delhi has always been vouching for a free, open and rules-based region as it is important for the economic development of not only the region but also the wider global community.  

In a major development, the Indian Navy had provided training to 21 personnel from the Philippines to handle BrahMos missile systems at Nagpur. India had contracted to deliver three batteries of the BrahMos missile system to the Philippines at a cost of USD 375 million. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ASEAN India Indonesia Navy INS Sindhukesari
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp