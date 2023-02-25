Home Nation

India abstains in UNGA on Ukraine resolution

India's envoy at the UN said, "We will always call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable way out."

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj at the UNGA Emergency Special Session on Ukraine, Feb. 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India on Friday abstained in the UN General Assembly on a resolution that underscored the need to reach a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in line with the principles of the UN Charter.

“We will always call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable way out. While we take note of the stated objective of the resolution, given its inherent limitations in reaching our desired goal of securing lasting peace, we are constrained to abstain,’’ said India’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (L) holds a flag kissed
by a serviceman during a ceremony at St Sophia Square in Kyiv,
to mark the first anniversary of the brutal Russian invasion
of the neighbouring country. (Photo | AP)

The draft resolution got 141 votes in its favour, seven against it, while 32, including India, abstained.
“The conflict has resulted in the loss of countless lives and misery, particularly for women, children and the elderly... Reports of attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are also deeply worrying,” said Kamboj.

However, is the global community anywhere near a possible solution acceptable to both sides, she wondered. “Can any process that does not involve either of the two sides, ever lead to a credible and meaningful solution? Has the UN system, and particularly its principal organ, the UN Security Council, based on a 1945-world construct, not been rendered ineffective to address contemporary challenges to global peace and security?’ Kamboj caustically observed.

