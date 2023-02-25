Home Nation

Man forced to apologise, chant 'Bharat Mata ki jai' for backing Pak cricket team

A video of the group forcing the man to apologise has gone viral on social media.

Published: 25th February 2023 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

A shopkeeper in Goa was forced to kneel down and apologise for supporting Pakistan cricket team. (Photo | Screengrab)

By PTI

PANAJI: A shop owner at Calangute in Goa was forced to publicly apologise and raise 'Bharat Mata ki jai' slogan after a video, in which he expressed support for the Pakistan cricket team, went viral on social media.

A group of men forced him to apologise and raise the slogan on Thursday.

This took place in the wake of an undated video released by a travel vlogger, in which the shop owner at Calangute in North Goa could be seen saying that he was supporting the Pakistan cricket team because it was a Muslim area.

The neighbouring country was apparently playing against New Zealand when the video was shot.

The video shows the vlogger having a brief conversation with the man. The vlogger asks the shop owner, "Who is playing? Are you cheering for New Zealand?" The man replies, "For Pakistan."

The vlogger then asks him why, to which the man responds saying, "This is Muslim area."

After this video went viral, a group of people approached the shop owner on Thursday and questioned him for supporting Pakistan. A video of the group forcing the shop owner to apologise also went viral on social media.

The video shows a member of the group telling the man, "This entire village is Calangute. There is no Muslim lane or any other lane. Don't divide the country based on religion."

He is then asked to kneel down and apologise to the countrymen. After initial reluctance, the shop owner is seen in the video tendering an apology by kneeling down and holding his ears.

The video also shows the group making him raise the 'Bharat Mata ki jai' slogan.

When contacted, a local police official said no complaint has been filed in connection with the incident.

