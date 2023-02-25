Meghalaya polls: Modi hits back at kabar khudegi barb, says Congress has lost all hope

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit back at Congress over its Modi teri kabar khudegi (Modi, your grave will be dug) slogan, saying some who have lost hope of winning are trying to dig his grave while people across the country are calling for lotuses to bloom.

“Those who have been rejected by the country, deemed unacceptable by people and find themselves immersed in hopelessness are now chanting Modi teri kabar khudegi. But, people in every nook and corner of India are saying Modi tera kamal khilega (Modi, your lotus will bloom),” the prime minister said. Speaking at poll-bound Meghalaya, the PM said the people of India will give them a befitting reply to those who use such offensive language.

The Congress workers purportedly raised the controversial slogan after party leader Pawan Khera was deplaned in Delhi from a Raipur-bound flight on Thursday. “As people are blessing us in every part of the country, some are so frustrated that they feel things will not work out for them as long as Modi is alive. They have lost their sleep. How long will you dig my grave? Do some social work,” Modi said in Nagaland, addressing his first rally of the day.

‘Congress neglected N-E’

The prime minister charged that Congress-led UPA governments never gave importance to the Northeast, saying his government considers the region as India’s growth engine

