Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session

RAIPUR: The Congress on Friday asserted that the opposition unity though exists and remains capable, it will not be effective without a strong Congress. The party’s views came during the ongoing 85th plenary session in Raipur.

Party general secretary Jairam Ramesh underlined the strength of the Opposition, saying that his party believed in two things: to strengthen the Opposition unity, there is a need for a strong Congress to make it work effectively and, if the coalition takes place, it has to be on the basis of a constructive common programme.

Congress has appreciated the unity displayed by opposition parties against the Enforcement Directorate (ED), citing how 17 parties on August 3, 2022, issued a statement when they unanimously said the amendment bought by the Modi government on the Prevention of Money Laundering Act was dangerous and against democracy.

“For speaking against the Modi government there are several raids and FIRs against Congress leaders”, he said. Congress is contemplating filing a review petition on the Centre’s move on the amendment in the next few weeks.

The Congress doesn’t hesitate from going along with the coalition government. “In fact, we are already in coalition in some states. Such an arrangement came into existence ahead of the polls, unlike the UPA which happened after the elections. We believe if any coalition is formed, then all parties of the coalition will have to become unanimous to raise their voice without any fear or inhibition or compromise against the intention and policies of PM Modi”, said the party’s Rajya Sabha chief whip.

On whether the Congress is willing to lead the alliance of opposition parties, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge could shed some light hint in his speech on Sunday. To take the opposition parties along, the Congress believes there is a need to talk more and arrive at a consensus, as the party during its various sessions is working out ways to work resolutely as a part of a potent alliance against the Modi government.

“In Parliament, all opposition parties remained united, barring one or two for their own reasons. Though Opposition unity holds significance for the Lok Sabha polls, the party will focus more on state elections,” said a Congress leader.

