Protestors used holy book as shield, says Punjab DGP

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav today said the demonstrators had used the holy Guru Granth Sahib as a shield and attacked police personnel in a cowardly manner, leaving six of them, including SP Jugraj Singh, injured. Jugraj is a former national hockey player.

He said action would be taken against protesters who attacked cops at Ajnala police station. Hours after Lovepreet Singh walked free from Amritsar jail, Yadav said, “Despite giving an assurance of a peaceful demonstration, the protesters attacked the police personnel with sharp weapons. The video footage of the incident is being analyzed. The protesters attacked the police in a cowardly manner under the garb of Guru Granth Sahib. The police acted with utmost restraint, they could have opened fire.”



