Punjab cops buy peace with radical Sikh preacher, free aide from prison

“I had no role in the kidnapping. I thank the community for their support. My jathedar is Amritpal Singh and he is the general of the Sikh community,’’ said Lovepreet brimming with confidence.

Published: 25th February 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Amritpal Singh with his aide Lovepreet Singh Toofan at the Golden Temple after the latter’s release from the Amritsar Central Jail, on Friday (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  The police on Friday made peace with radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh and released from their custody Lovepreet Singh alias Toofan, a close aide of Amritpal. Lovepreet walked out of Amritsar Central Jail after a court ordered his release following the Punjab Police discharge plea, a day after Amritpal’s supporters stormed Ajnala police station demanding his release. 

Lovepreet is an accused in a kidnapping case. “Since the accused is no more required by the investigating officer for judicial custody, Lovepreet Singh is discharged from custody,” said Manpreet Kaur, Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate, Ajnala, in her order.

“I had no role in the kidnapping. I thank the community for their support. My jathedar is Amritpal Singh and he is the general of the Sikh community,’’ said Lovepreet brimming with confidence. Amritpal, who is often described as a Khalistan sympathizer and heads an organisation called ‘Waris Punjab De’, termed the release of his aide as a “victory of the Panth.”

Amritpal alleged that the police had used force against some of his supporters on Thursday without any provocation. “Yesterday’s situation could have been avoided had the police listened to us. The consequences that arose were not created by me. The administration had sought time earlier. We gave them time until Wednesday,” he said.

“Our aim for Khalistan should not be seen as evil. It should be seen from an intellectual point of view as to what could be its geopolitical benefits. It is an ideology and ideology never dies,” he said. After being released from jail, Lovepreet along with Amritpal and others paid obeisance at Golden Temple.

