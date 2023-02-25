Raipur Diary: New Governor takes oath of office at Raj Bhavan

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

New Governor takes oath of office at Raj Bhavan

Biswabhushan Harichandan has taken oath as the ninth Governor of Chhattisgarh. Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami administered oath of office and secrecy to him at a ceremony in the Raj Bhavan on Thursday. Harichandan was the Governor of Andhra Pradesh from July 24, 2019 to February 22, 2023, before succeeding Anusuya Uikey, who is now the Governor of Manipur. Born in Odisha on August 3, 1934, Harichandan, a known litterateur and a recipient of the Kalinga Ratna award, was a five-time legislator in Odisha, representing Bhubaneswar and Chilka assembly seat.

State signs MoU with JSPL on solar power

In a move towards augmenting renewable energy as an alternative source of power in remote areas, the Jindal group has entered into an agreement with the state government for setting up a solar power plant in Raigarh district, 230 km east of Raipur. The initial target is to produce 11,14,57,000 KWH units annually from the new 84.5 MW solar power plant. Over Rs 400 crore will be invested in the joint venture project. Commerce and Industry secretary Bhuvanesh Yadav and executive president, JSPL Pradeep Tandon signed the MoU.

State and Manila rice institute to work closely

Now, scientists and researchers in Chhattisgarh will have access to the experimentation and analysis facilities at International Rice Research Institute in Manila, Philippines. The state had discussions with the scientists at the institute about the new varieties of rice being developed and gained information about the modern technologies. The state shared about the government’s farmer-friendly policies and programmes which got appreciation. An expert team led by agriculture production commissioner Kamal Preet Singh observed that over 1,30,000 varieties of rice were stored at the institute’s rice germplasm collection.

Ejaz Kaiser

Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh

ejaz@newindianexpress.com

