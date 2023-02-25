Home Nation

Russian officials allege being rebuked at G20 Finance Ministers meet in Bengaluru

The officials alleged that those who said it was from Germany and Canada. German officials have denied saying anything to that effect, while no response could be received from the Canadian side.

Published: 25th February 2023 01:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 01:02 AM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the 1st G20 Finance Ministers meet.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the 1st G20 Finance Ministers meet. (Photo | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Russian officials have alleged that they were rebuked during a session in Bengaluru during the just concluded G20 Finance Ministers meet.

"We know who you are, where you live and where to find you and we won’t forget you are personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine," is what the Russian officials have alleged was told to them during one of the sessions during the meet. They allege that those who said it was from  Germany and Canada.

German officials have denied saying anything to that effect, while no response could be received from the Canadian side.

"When the West talks of peace, they should be a little more responsible in the way they speak with others. This way of speaking, which sounds like a threat, in such a high-profile event isn’t what we or anyone expected," according to Russian officials.

No such incidents were reported in the earlier events that India has been hosting under its G20 Presidency. The next upcoming event that is going to be high-profile is the G20 Foreign Ministers meet that will take place in Delhi on March 1st and 2nd. Russia’s foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov is expected to attend this event and so is the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken.

Meanwhile, earlier on Friday, Blinken in an interview with the Atlantic had said that India among other nations has the influence to directly engage with Russia and added that he urged New Delhi along with China to persuade Moscow against using tactical nuclear weapons.

"There was language coming out of Moscow that suggested that he would look to the use of tactical nuclear weapons. But we urged, I think successfully, that other countries might have a little bit more influence with Russia – like India and China – to engage him directly about their absolute opposition to any use of nuclear weapons," said Blinken.

Blinken also said that India was on a trajectory away from alignment with Russia and moving into partnership with the US and other countries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russian G20 Finance Ministers meet Bengaluru Russia Ukraine war
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp