Home Nation

Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet

Russian officials have alleged that they were rebuked during a session in Bengaluru in the just concluded G20 finance ministers’ meet.

Published: 25th February 2023 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Russian officials have alleged that they were rebuked during a session in Bengaluru in the just concluded G20 finance ministers’ meet. “We know who you are, where you live and where to find you and we won’t forget you are personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine.’’ This was what was told to the Russian officials during one of the sessions during the meet, they alleged. Those who said it were from Germany and Canada, the officials claimed.

German officials have denied saying anything to this effect, while no response was received from the Canadian side. “When the West talks of peace, they should be a little more responsible in the way they speak with others. This way of speaking, which sounds like a threat, in such a high-profile event isn’t what we or anyone expected,’’ according to Russian officials.

No such incidents were reported in the earlier events that India has been hosting under its G20 Presidency. Among forthcoming events, the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meet – to take place in Delhi on March 1 and 2 – will be a high-profile one. Russia’s foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov is also expected to attend this event and so is the US’ Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

It may be recalled that during the G20 Summit in Bali in November last year, Lavrov – who attended on behalf of President Vladimir Putin – had to leave a day early (before the conclusion of the Summit). Some reports suggested that this was after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, while virtually addressing the leaders, referred to them as ‘G19’ following which many leaders expressed reservations about taking a group photograph with him.

Russian officials are not having it easy since the outbreak of the Ukrainian conflict. Meanwhile, earlier on Friday, Blinken in an interview with the Atlantic, said that India among other nations has the influence to directly engage with Russia.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G20 Meetings Russia Ukraine Ukraine War G20 Finance Ministers Meet
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp