Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Russian officials have alleged that they were rebuked during a session in Bengaluru in the just concluded G20 finance ministers’ meet. “We know who you are, where you live and where to find you and we won’t forget you are personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine.’’ This was what was told to the Russian officials during one of the sessions during the meet, they alleged. Those who said it were from Germany and Canada, the officials claimed.

German officials have denied saying anything to this effect, while no response was received from the Canadian side. “When the West talks of peace, they should be a little more responsible in the way they speak with others. This way of speaking, which sounds like a threat, in such a high-profile event isn’t what we or anyone expected,’’ according to Russian officials.

No such incidents were reported in the earlier events that India has been hosting under its G20 Presidency. Among forthcoming events, the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meet – to take place in Delhi on March 1 and 2 – will be a high-profile one. Russia’s foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov is also expected to attend this event and so is the US’ Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

It may be recalled that during the G20 Summit in Bali in November last year, Lavrov – who attended on behalf of President Vladimir Putin – had to leave a day early (before the conclusion of the Summit). Some reports suggested that this was after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, while virtually addressing the leaders, referred to them as ‘G19’ following which many leaders expressed reservations about taking a group photograph with him.

Russian officials are not having it easy since the outbreak of the Ukrainian conflict. Meanwhile, earlier on Friday, Blinken in an interview with the Atlantic, said that India among other nations has the influence to directly engage with Russia.

