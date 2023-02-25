Russians perform nine-day yajna in Haridwar to end war with Ukraine

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: A team of 24 Russians, who came to India from Russia, reached Haridwar and prayed

for a ceasefire by performing Ganga Pujan at Rajghat in Kankhal. These Russian citizens worshipped Ganga according to Hindu customs and appealed for peace in the country and the world. They have been living in Haridwar and Rishikesh for the last several days. Havan and Ganga Pujan are being done here for 11 consecutive days.

It has been a year since the war between Russia and Ukraine, but the war still does not seem to end, so the citizens of both countries are also trying at their level towards ending the war and establishing peace.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Dr Pratik Mishrapuri, president of the Bharatiya Prachya Vidya Society, said, "24 people following Sanatan Dharma have reached Haridwar from Russia. They have unwavering faith in the holy Ganga and these people have come to Haridwar in the past", Dr Mishrapuri, under whose presence the nine-day yajna was concluded, said, "How can the war between Ukraine and Russia be ended with true will power and with this thinking, these people have reached Haridwar to worship holy Ganga." Everyone performed yajna with a prayer to end the war.

Society president Dr Mishra Puri also said, "The group of foreign devotees from Russia includes professors, engineers and people associated with other fields. Along with Hindustan, everyone has special faith in Sanatan Dharma. As a symbol of faith, these people have come to Haridwar to worship Ganga".

While the efforts of major countries have not proved effective in the war started by Russia's attack on Ukraine, the Ukrainians suffering from war have taken spiritual recourse to get out of this situation.

