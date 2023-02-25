Home Nation

Russians perform nine-day yajna in Haridwar to end war with Ukraine

These Russian citizens worshipped Ganga according to Hindu customs and appealed for peace in the country and the world.

Published: 25th February 2023 12:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 12:41 AM   |  A+A-

Foreign devotees including Albina Domnikova, Yelena Shaburova, Daria Sevelova, Marina Imoniva, Irina Strow, Nicole Medvidev, Natalia Rusina participated in the yagna along with Dr. Mishrapuri.

Foreign devotees including Albina Domnikova, Yelena Shaburova, Daria Sevelova, Marina Imoniva, Irina Strow, Nicole Medvidev, Natalia Rusina participated in the yagna along with Dr. Mishrapuri.

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: A team of 24 Russians, who came to India from Russia, reached Haridwar and prayed
for a ceasefire by performing Ganga Pujan at Rajghat in Kankhal. These Russian citizens worshipped Ganga according to Hindu customs and appealed for peace in the country and the world. They have been living in Haridwar and Rishikesh for the last several days. Havan and Ganga Pujan are being done here for 11 consecutive days.

It has been a year since the war between Russia and Ukraine, but the war still does not seem to end, so the citizens of both countries are also trying at their level towards ending the war and establishing peace.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Dr Pratik Mishrapuri, president of the Bharatiya Prachya Vidya Society, said, "24 people following Sanatan Dharma have reached Haridwar from Russia. They have unwavering faith in the holy Ganga and these people have come to Haridwar in the past", Dr Mishrapuri, under whose presence the nine-day yajna was concluded, said, "How can the war between Ukraine and Russia be ended with true will power and with this thinking, these people have reached Haridwar to worship holy Ganga." Everyone performed yajna with a prayer to end the war.

Society president Dr Mishra Puri also said, "The group of foreign devotees from Russia includes professors, engineers and people associated with other fields. Along with Hindustan, everyone has special faith in Sanatan Dharma. As a symbol of faith, these people have come to Haridwar to worship Ganga".

While the efforts of major countries have not proved effective in the war started by Russia's attack on Ukraine, the Ukrainians suffering from war have taken spiritual recourse to get out of this situation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
War Russians Ukraine Haridwar
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp