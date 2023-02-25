Home Nation

Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

The police sources added that till the evening around 26 persons were taken out of rubble and efforts were on to trace others. Four persons were said to be critical.

Published: 25th February 2023 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  At least seven persons were killed and over 30 were trapped under the debris of an under-construction roof of a cold storage which collapsed in the Daurala area of Meerut district on Friday.  

As per the local police sources, senior administrative and police officials including Meerut Divisional commissioner Selva Kumari J, IG Praveen Kumar, SSP Rohit Singh along with a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations.

The police sources added that till the evening around 26 persons were taken out of the rubble and efforts were on to trace others. Four persons were said to be critical.

The cold storage belonged to a former BSP MLA Chandra Veer Singh. As per sources, on Friday afternoon when around 40 labourers were working, the cylinder of the refrigerator blasted, leaking ammonia gas. Owing to the blast, the shuttering of the lintel came down leading the roof to collapse.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meerut
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp