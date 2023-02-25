Home Nation

Seven persons from West Bengal killed in road accident in Odisha's Jajpur

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: At least seven persons from West Bengal were killed in a road accident on NH 16 near Neulpur under Dharmasala police limits in Odisha's Jajpur district on Saturday.

Police sources said the mishap occurred when a chicken-laden mini-truck in which they were travelling hit an iron ore laden damaged stationary truck on the national highway in the wee hours.

While six persons died on the spot, one seriously injured person was rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack where he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased are Karim Sardar, Ahmad Ali Sardar, Suraj Mandal, Rabani Sardar, Jahangir Sardar Maijim Sardar and Amirul Sardar. All were from 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

Police said, the ill fated mini truck loaded with chickens was on its way to Bhubaneswar from West Bengal. It rammed into an iron ore laden truck, which was parked near Central bank at Neulpur. The driver possibly could not spot the truck due to dense fog in the wee hours, killing all seven travelling in it, police sources said.

On receiving information, Chandikhole fire brigade personnel reached the spot and recovered the bodies with the assistance of locals. The bodies were sent to Barchana Community Health Centre in the district for post-mortem.

Four days ago, two trucks were burnt following a collision at Neulpur and since then the half burnt and damaged iron ore laden truck was stranded at the spot. The chicken-laden mini-truck rammed into that stationary truck this morning, police added.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed grief over the death of seven persons in the tragic accident. "My thoughts are with the bereaved families, who lost their near and dear ones, in this hours of grief," he tweeted.

