'Students, university insulted': MSU on Gujarat CM, Home Minister not attending G-20 summit

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Youth-20 Summit, organised by Maharaja Sayajirao University (MSU) in Vadodara as part of India's G20 chairmanship, has stirred controversy.

The University Senate member expressed disappointment that Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi, and the majority of MLAs were not present at today's Youth-20 Summit in Vadodara.

University Senate members also called this an insult to the university. Kapil Joshi, a member of the university senate, also claimed that BJP leaders frequently do not attend university-organized functions due to their disagreement with the vice-chancellor.

Kapil Joshi, a senator from MS University, told the media that “the G-20 program is welcome. Our only objection is that we received the invitation two days before the event. In attendance were Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Minister of State for Home Affairs Harsh Sanghvi, Minister Rishikesh Patel, and MLAs from Vadodara city and district. Nevertheless, no ministers or other MLAs were present besides MLA Kayur Rokadia. The university is being insulted.”

“This is not the first time; the Minister of Education was also invited to a University event in the past, but he did not attend. I believe that some university administrators and senate members are against the vice-chancellor, which is why the government Ministers are not attending. My question is, why carry out such formalities if the guest is not willing to attend? Both the students and the senators are being insulted by this. The money spent on this by college students is a waste.” Joshi Said

University Vice Chancellor Vijay Srivastava defended himself by claiming that the budget session prevented the Chief Minister, Home Minister, and Education Minister from attending. “But, everyone has already expressed their congratulations on the program and he chose not to address the media in response to queries from the university's syndicate members."

According to Government’s official Press release, “The day-long international conference was inaugurated by Keyur Rokadia, MLA of Vadodara”

“In this conference, the 167 delegates from G20 nations, 8 international scholars, 12 national scholars, 25 international delegates, 25 national delegates, 25 representatives of Youth Ministry, 50 start-ups working on environment, 15 Shodh scholars, 10 NSS members and 250 students of different Universities studying subjects on urban planning, climate change, and environment studies have participated,”

Kautilya Pandit, famously known as Google Boy shared his ideas in today’s plenary session, talking with Media Kautilya Said “climate change is becoming a major issue on a global scale. But, it must be resolved by each person on their own, there is a strong need to take firm action on a war footing”

