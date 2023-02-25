Home Nation

Teacher suspended for social media post, probe ordered in J&K

By Fayaz Wani
SRINAGAR:  A week after warning its employees of action for criticizing government policies on social media, a teacher has been suspended by the government for a Facebook post critical of the administration. A three-member team has been formed to probe his social media posts.

A teacher, Joginder Singh, who is posted at Government Primary School Chanderkote Education Zone Batote in Ramban district has been suspended by the Deputy Commissioner of Ramban over his Facebook posts, which are allegedly critical of the government.

“After some scrutiny, it was found that the teacher has posted various posts criticizing the government policies on his Facebook pages,” reads the suspension order of the teacher issued by DC Ramban. It further stated that it was found that there are four Facebook pages in the name of the teacher.

Of those, only two pages, he has mentioned his designation as a teacher while in two others he has written his designation as a socio-political activist. The DC has formed a three-member Inquiry Committee headed by Additional District Development Commissioner, Ramban to conduct an in-depth inquiry and submit a detailed report along with the specific recommendations by or before March 15.

On February 17, the government had warned its employees of action for criticizing government policies on social media and threatened to issue notices to the employees posting unfavourable comments. J&K Chief Secretary A K Mehta has directed all administrative secretaries to monitor the social media networks regularly. 

