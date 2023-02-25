U’khand all set to host 3 G-20 meetings

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand has been given the responsibility to host three events related to the G-20 Summit instead of two as scheduled earlier. The first meeting will be held in Ramnagar from March 26 to 28. The G20 Chief Science Advisor Roundtable will be attended by 70 foreign and 30 Indian delegates. Preparations have already been made for this.

The third event will now be held in Ramnagar, besides two programs in Rishikesh. After getting the green signal from the Central government, Secretary (General Administration) V K Suman has written to Commissioner Kumaon and DMs of Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar asking them to speed up the preparations for the events.

Speaking to this correspondent, state Finance Minister Premchand Agarwal said, “The second meeting of the Working Group on Anti-Corruption will be held in Rishikesh from May 25 to 27. Here 200 delegates from 20 countries will brainstorm for three days on the challenges of preventing corruption and related issues. The third meeting is scheduled to be held from June 26 to 28. It will be a working group on infrastructure. This includes the challenges of infrastructure, new technologies, etc.”

Uttarakhand was earlier assigned to host two meetings related to the G-20 Summit by the Central government. These meetings were scheduled to be held from May 25 to 27 and from June 26 to 28 in Narendra Nagar.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had requested the Centre to hand over the responsibility of one of the two meetings to the Kumaon division. “Taking cognizance of this, the Centre has decided to give Uttarakhand the responsibility of the third G-20 meeting,” Suman told this newspaper.

Ajay K Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Central government, has written a letter to Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu in this regard, informing him about the third meeting titled G-20 CSAR (Chief Science Advisor Round Table) being assigned to Uttarakhand.



