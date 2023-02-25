UP woman dies after in-laws force her to drink acid over dowry

Home Nation

She recorded her dying declaration before a magistrate, alleging that her in-laws forced her to drink acid as her parents failed to meet their demand for Rs 2.50 lakh in cash and a car in dowry.

By PTI

BAREILLY: A 25-year-old woman died after her in-laws allegedly forced her to drink acid for not meeting their demand for dowry in Bareilly district in Uttar Pradesh, a police officer said on Saturday.

Anjum, a resident of Udala Jagir village in the Bithri Chainpur police station area, died Thursday night.

Hours before, she recorded her dying declaration before a magistrate, alleging that her in-laws forced her to drink acid as her parents failed to meet their demand for Rs 2.50 lakh in cash and a car in dowry.

On the basis of a complaint filed by her family, an FIR was registered against her husband and in-laws at Nawabganj police stattion under relevant sections of the IPC.

The FIR will be transferred to Bithri Chainpur.

Superintendent of Police of Bareilly (Rural) Rajkumar Aggarwal said this is a serious matter and the police of Nawabganj and Bithri Chainpur are investigating the matter.

Anjum was married to Iliyas of Udala Jagir village six years ago.

Her sister said that Anjum visited her parents' home 15 days ago and informed them that her in-laws were harassing her for dowry and demanding Rs 2.50 lakh in cash and a car.

Anjum subsequently returned to her in-laws' house.

On February 21, her family members came to know that she had been admitted to a hospital.

When the family members visited, her condition was critical, so they shifted her to another hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

