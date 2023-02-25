Home Nation

Younger sister married to groom, hours after bride dies of heart attack in Gujarat

While the family was taken back by the grief, the bride's family decided to store Hetal's body in the hospital's cold storage.

Published: 25th February 2023 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: A family's wedding celebrations in Gujarat's Bhavnagar city were turned into mourning when the bride died of a heart attack during the ritual.

However, the bride's family suggested the groom marry the bride's younger sister. During the wedding, the bride's body was kept in the hospital's cold storage. The body was cremated after the marriage.

On Wednesday, Hetal, the eldest child of Jeena Rathod of the Bharwad (also known as Gadaria ) family residing in the Subhashnagar neighborhood of Bhavnagar city, was engaged to Vishal Ranabhai of the Nari village. The procession had arrived in Bhavnagar by the evening, and other wedding rituals were being completed.

Hetal felt dizzy and walked to the balcony to get some fresh air in between the wedding ceremonies. When Hetal was nowhere to be found, people searched for Hetal on the terrace and found her lying unconscious. Hetal's family then took her to the hospital, where the medical staff declared her dead. According to the doctors, Hetal suffered a heart attack.

While the family was taken back by the grief, the bride's family decided to store Hetal's body in the hospital's cold storage. Later, the bride's younger daughter, who was supposed to become the groom's sister-in-law, ended up marrying the groom.  

Laxmanbhai, the leader of the Maldhari Community (who are involved in cattle-rearing in Gujarat) in Bhavnagar, characterized the episode as extremely sad. He claimed that despite the family's shock at their daughter's passing, members of the community persuaded them to set an example by not abandoning the groom and his family. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sister married to groom Gujarat marriage
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp