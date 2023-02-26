BJP will be ousted from power in 2024, says RJD supremo Lalu Prasad

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Former Union Railway Minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav said on Saturday that BJP would be ousted from power at the centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha election as a grand alliance is ready to give the former a tough contest.

Addressing a mammoth rally of grand alliance in Bihar's Purnea virtually, Lalu said that it was high time all Opposition parties should come together to fight against BJP-RSS as the country's democracy and constitution are in danger.

“BJP koi rajnitik party nahi hai balki RSS ka mukhauta hai (BJP is not a political outfit, it's only a mask of RSS),” veteran politician, who is recuperating in New Delhi after undergoing a kidney transplant in Singapore, said.

He said that he had predicted in 2014 that if BJP was voted to power the country will suffer a lot. “What I had said then is happening today. The country is on the brink of division. Poverty is at its peak due to autocratic government at the centre,” he alleged.

Recalling his fight against BJP-RSS, Lalu said that he had stopped the chariot of the BJP in Bihar in 1990. “When state's politics takes a turn, its impact is felt across the country. Now Lalu and Nitish have come together. Nobody should be under any illusion as our alliance is based on ideology,” he added.

He reiterated that the two parties have resolved to remain together. He said political parties will survive only when the country's democracy and constitution are safe. So all Opposition parties have to fight unitedly against BJP in the next election.

