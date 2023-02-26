Home Nation

CAT orders reinstatement of Chief Conservator of Forests over illegal cutting of trees in Uttarakhand

Bharti was accused of cutting 6,000 trees in Corbett Park and not taking action on illegal construction.

Published: 26th February 2023 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2023 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose

Image for representational purpose

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Nainital-based circuit bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Allahabad on Friday heard the matter of removal of Chief Conservator of Forests Rajiv Bharti from the post and appointment of Vinod Kumar Singhal in his place.

The court stayed bhartari's transfer order and ordered the government to reinstate him to the same post with immediate effect. Bharti was accused of cutting 6,000 trees in Corbett Park and not taking action on illegal construction.

Earlier, a division bench of the Uttarakhand High Court, Nainital, while hearing a petition filed by Rajiv Bharti, had asked him to challenge his transfer order in CAT Allahabad and directed the CAT to hear the matter at the earliest.

The High Court had also said in its order that the newly appointed head of the department should not take any major decision during this period.

The matter came up for hearing before a single bench headed by Justice Om Prakash. According to the case, IFS officer Rajiv Bhartri had filed a petition stating, "He was the senior-most officer of the Indian Forest Service in the state, but the government had on November 25, 2021 transferred him from the post of Chief Conservator of Forests to the post of Chairman of the Biodiversity Board, which he considered was against the Constitution".

When contacted by The New Indian Express, IFS Rajeev Bharti refused to comment, but his lawyer Vijay Negi told this reporter, "In seniority order, IFS of 1986 batch and the most senior of the state Rajiv Bharti was unconstitutionally transferred from his post."

Referring to a Supreme Court ruling, advocate Negi said, "The transfer decision is taken by the committee of the chief secretary and additional chief secretary under the Civil Services Board, which was not followed in this case."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CAT Corbett Park Rajiv Bharti Uttarakhand
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp