Home Nation

I don't have a house, says Rahul Gandhi; BJP takes a dig

The BJP, however, took a swipe at Gandhi, saying his remarks show the "sense of entitlement" in the Gandhi family as it enjoys "responsibility without power".

Published: 26th February 2023 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2023 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the Congress' 85th Plenary session on its 3rd day, in Nava Raipur. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAVA RAIPUR: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said he has never owned a house and noted that this experience had helped him "change" his Bharat Jodo Yatra and connect with the people.

Addressing the Congress plenary session in Nava Raipur in Chhattisgarh, Gandhi said he wanted everyone who joined the Yatra to feel that they were coming home.

He recalled the incident in 1977 when his family was preparing to leave their government accommodation. "There was a strange atmosphere in the house. I went to mummy and asked her what happened. Ma told me that we are leaving the house. Till that time I used to think it was our house. So I asked my mother why we are leaving our house. Then my mom told me for the first time that it was not our house, but the government's and we have to leave it now," the Congress leader said.

ALSO READ | Will continue to ask questions about Adani till truth is out: Rahul at Congress plenary

Rahul Gandhi said he asked his mother Sonia Gandhi where they would go next. "'Nahi maloom' (don't know) my mother said. I was taken aback. I used to think it was our house. 52 years and I still don't have a house. Our family house is in Allahabad and that is also not ours. I live at 12, Tughaq Lane but that is not my house," he said.

Gandhi then spoke about his Yatra that was launched on September 7 last year in Kanyakumari, traversing 12 states and two Union Territories, and concluded in Kashmir in January-end.

"When I moved from Kanyakumari, I asked myself what is my responsibility. I came up with an idea. I told my people this 20-25 ft area around me is going to be my house for the next four months. This house will move with me. Whoever comes here - be it rich or poor, elderly or young, from whichever religion or state or from abroad or even an animal. They should feel like they have come home and while leaving, they should feel they are leaving their home. The day I did it, the Yatra changed," Gandhi said.

The BJP, however, took a swipe at Gandhi, saying his remarks show the "sense of entitlement" in the Gandhi family as it enjoys "responsibility without power". "Rahul ji used to think that all the houses and cars he was using belonged to him. If you feel that the government's house is your house, who can evict us - this is called the sense of entitlement," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters.

He said Gandhi undertook his Yatra only now, but BJP's two prime ministers spent their life crisscrossing the country and learning about it as 'pracharaks'. "After 52 years of age, he is thinking what should be his responsibility after giving up the Congress presidentship. Your motto and that of the Gandhi family is one - power without responsibility," Patra said.

He said Mallikarjun Kharge is the Congress president, but the whole party plenary is focused on the members of the Gandhi family.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Congress Plenary Session BJP congress
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp