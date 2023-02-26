Indian Railways completes electrification of six out of 17 zones 

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Moving closer to achieve the target of Net Zero Carbon Emission by 2030, the Indian Railways has fully electrified 6 out of 17 zonal railways, setting a milestone in electrifications.

Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country with its entire broad gauge railway network electrified. Impressed at this significant achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated railways for this notable feat towards the net zero goal.

Sharing details , DG PR Railway, Yogesh Baweja recently said that the six zonal railways namely the East Coast Railway( ECor), North Central Railway(NCR) North Eastern Railway(NER), Eastern Railway( ER), South Eastern railway(SER) and West Central Railway(WCR) have been fully electrified. He said that with the completion of electrification of Subhagpur-Pachperwa broad gauge route under the North Eastern Railway, the Indian Railway has completed the electrification of all BG routes in UP.

"This will result in fast rail connectivity in the region with improved speed of trains", he claimed. He also said that Indian's Railway's one of the Highly Utilised Network (HUN-5) -Jhansi-Muzaffarpur-Katnai is fully electrified giving a major boost in rail connectivity between Jhansi-Lucknow-Barabanki-Burhwal and many other areas along the route.

Racing towards #Mission100PercentElectrification, Indian Railways ushers in a new dawn with 100% electrification of the broad gauge rail network in Uttar Pradesh! pic.twitter.com/0PW4PyRnnU — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 22, 2023

Quoting an estimated figure, he further said: "With 85% of rail route kilometres electrified, Indian Railway is rapidly progressing to accomplish 'Mission 100% Electrification' to become the largest green railway networks in the world".

He also added that the railway is also taking all-out effort to maximise scarp material mobilization. The railway is also working to make all stations as green railway stations gradually and as part of this, Vishakhapatnam railway station of East Coast Railway has been awarded the 'Green Railway Station 'certification recently. In the same, the Kevadia railway station in Gujarat has become India's first railway station with a green building certification.

ALSO RAED | Indian Railways steps up measures to achieve net zero carbon emission by 2030

As part of achieving the goal, the railway has started a slew of initiatives also apart of electrification. The energy-efficiency locomotives are manufactured in addition to fitting bio toilets in coaches and replacing the conventional bulbs with LED bulbs for less consumption of power. The solar power plants on the rooftops of railway various buildings and railway stations are being done in the mission mode.

