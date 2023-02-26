Joshimath relief package affected due to obstruction in contour mapping

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The troubles of the disaster-affected people of Joshimath do not seem to be decreasing. Due to security reasons, the work of contour mapping with drones from the border district of Joshimath has also been stopped. Advance action is not possible without a report of contour mapping to finalise the rehabilitation package.

Survey work is being done rapidly in the state, but rules are becoming a hindrance in its way. The situation is that wherever the survey work starts from the drone, it is not being completed due to these rules. Now the Information Technology Development Agency (ITDA) has started preparing a new strategy for this.

An official of the Geological Survey of India told this daily, "Under the rules for flying drones, there are many areas which fall in the red zone i.e. no flying zone. When ITDA started the work of making a contour map in Joshimath, the drone could not fly there due to being in a red zone. As a result, the survey

could not be completed from a nearby drone and plans to create a contour map failed".

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Nitika Khandelwal, director of, the Information Technology Development Agency, said, "We can only be a facilitator for flying drones with regard to map contouring. Mainly the disaster management department will have to take permission, after which the drone can fly in that area".

Director Nitika Khandelwal further said, "Drone corridors are being set up in the state. At present, only one drone corridor is approved from Uttarkashi to Dehradun, with a flight duration fixed at 20 minutes. Director Nitika admitted that being a red zone, the Joshimath area is facing hurdles due to security constraints.

In the midst of continuous failures, ITDA Director Nitika Khandelwal has now started work afresh. A meeting will be held soon with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UAKDA) for this, she said. Efforts will be made to find a solution to such situations.

