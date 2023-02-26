Home Nation

Joshimath relief package affected due to obstruction in contour mapping

Advance action is not possible without a report of contour mapping to finalise the rehabilitation package.

Published: 26th February 2023 12:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2023 12:42 AM   |  A+A-

Joshimath Sinking

Workers demolish a building in the land subsidence-affected area in Joshimath, Saturday. (Photo | PTI)

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The troubles of the disaster-affected people of Joshimath do not seem to be decreasing. Due to security reasons, the work of contour mapping with drones from the border district of Joshimath has also been stopped.  Advance action is not possible without a report of contour mapping to finalise the rehabilitation package.

Survey work is being done rapidly in the state, but rules are becoming a hindrance in its way. The situation is that wherever the survey work starts from the drone, it is not being completed due to these rules. Now the Information Technology Development Agency (ITDA) has started preparing a new strategy for this. 

An official of the Geological Survey of India told this daily, "Under the rules for flying drones, there are many areas which fall in the red zone i.e. no flying zone. When ITDA started the work of making a contour map in Joshimath, the drone could not fly there due to being in a red zone. As a result, the survey
could not be completed from a nearby drone and plans to create a contour map failed".

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Nitika Khandelwal, director of, the Information Technology Development Agency, said, "We can only be a facilitator for flying drones with regard to map contouring.  Mainly the disaster management department will have to take permission, after which the drone can fly in that area".

Director Nitika Khandelwal further said, "Drone corridors are being set up in the state. At present, only one drone corridor is approved from Uttarkashi to Dehradun, with a flight duration fixed at 20 minutes. Director Nitika admitted that being a red zone, the Joshimath area is facing hurdles due to security constraints.

In the midst of continuous failures, ITDA Director Nitika Khandelwal has now started work afresh. A meeting will be held soon with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UAKDA) for this, she said. Efforts will be made to find a solution to such situations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joshimath Joshimath sinking Uttarakhand
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp