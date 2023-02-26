Home Nation

Many countries drawn to India's UPI: PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat' address

Modi added that the UPI and e-Sanjeevani apps were shining examples of the power of Digital India.

Published: 26th February 2023 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2023 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Highlighting the country's digital strides, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said many countries of the world are drawn to India's UPI.

Addressing the 98th Edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme, PM Modi remarked that the UPI (Unified Payments Interface) system and e-Sanjeevani App are shining examples of the power of Digital India.

"Many countries of the world are drawn towards India's UPI. Only a few days ago, UPI-PayNow Link has been launched between India and Singapore. Now, people of Singapore and India are transferring money from their mobile phones in the same way as they do within their respective countries," he said.

Modi said the country has seen that at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, the eSanjeevani App has proved to be a great boon for the people. It is a shining example of the power of Digital India.

"Through this app, teleconsultation, that is, while sitting far away, through video conference, you can consult a doctor about your illness. Till now, the number of teleconsultants using this app has crossed the figure of 10 crore. This amazing bond between a patient and a doctor is a big achievement. For this achievement, I congratulate all the doctors and patients who have availed of this facility. This is a living example of how the people of India have made technology a part of their lives," the PM said.

During the programme, Prime Minister spoke with Dr Madan Mani from Sikkim. He also spoke to Madan Mohan, a resident of Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh who shared his experience as a patient who got the benefit of teleconsultation via the e-Sanjeevani App.

Prime Minister further spoke about Indian toys and story-telling forms in 'Mann ki Baat'.

He said citizens have made 'Mann Ki Baat' a wonderful platform as an expression of public participation.

He said, "In Mann ki Baat when we referred to Indian toys. My fellow citizens have promoted this too, readily. Nowadays Indian toys have become such a craze that their demand has increased even in foreign countries. When we spoke of the Indian genre of story-telling in 'Mann ki Baat, their fame also reached far and wide. People started getting attracted to the Indian story-telling genre more and more."

'Mann ki Baat' is a monthly address, aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month, through which Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with countrymen. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Mann ki baat healthcare Medical Consultation App digital revolution UPI
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp