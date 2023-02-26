Home Nation

No G20 joint statement as China, Russia wanted two paragraphs nixed

One para Russia and China objected to, read: “The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible. The peaceful resolution of conflicts, diplomacy and dialogue are vital.’’

Published: 26th February 2023

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli and Bosky khanna
Express News Service

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU : India issued a chair summary and outcome document after the G20 finance ministers’ meet concluded in Bengaluru on Saturday. There was no joint statement as the members had differences on its text on the Ukraine war. “There was no request from Russia and China on removing the word ‘war’ from the joint statement, but they wanted two paragraphs removed,’’ said Ajay Seth, Economic Affairs Secretary. Hence, the joint statement was dropped. 

“We commit to enhancing international policy cooperation and steering the global economy towards securing strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth,’’ the chair summary and outcome document stated. 

One para Russia and China objected to, read: “The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible. The peaceful resolution of conflicts, diplomacy and dialogue are vital.’’

FM: Summary, outcome document well received

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the points listed in the summary and the outcome document of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) have been well received. She said India has got support for bringing an expert panel to develop a narrative for New Development Banks (NDB) to make them capable for cross border challenges and better finance. 

Responding to a question on the objections raised by China and Russia, Sitharaman and Seth said some decisions from the Bali meeting were incorporated. They admitted the two countries were not keen to have it included, but added that the other G20 countries, including India, had no objections to it.

