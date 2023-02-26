Stanford paper hails India's schemes that supported people during Covid

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A working paper prepared by Stanford University and Institute for Competiveness highlights, released on Friday, has hailed the India’s welfare schemes namely Aatmnirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojna and the Pradhanmantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojna and others which curtailed the effect of COVID-19 by providing livelihood opportunities for the people.

The paper also highlighted the positive impact of a scheme called the ‘Jan Dhan’ accounts, the PM Kisan and others. The report states that under PM Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan, 4 million beneficiaries were provided employment which resulted in an overall economic impact of US Dollar 4.81 billion while the ‘Aatmnirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojna’ benefited about 59,84,256 beneficiaries with an economic impact of Rs 50,225 crore.

It states, "The relief package under the ‘Aatmnirbhar Abhiyan’ was a comprehensive package spanning across sectors with a vision to revitalize the growth cycle of the nation along with empowering the relatively the lower strata of society. In May 2020, India announced a relief package for around 10% of its GDP-about Rs 20 lakh crore(about $282 billion)."

Going deeper into study, the paper further states that the government had not only dealed with the problem of reverse migration but also sustain them in a way by providing them with economic opportunities so that livelihood could be ensured. It said that under the PM Garib Kalyan Rozgar Yojna, 50.78 crore mandays were created and provided considering that the scheme offered 125 days of employments for one person to about 40,62,400 beneficiaries.

The paper, quoting the officials statement of Government of India, has further stated that Rs 361 crore was spent under the Pradhan Mantri Matsaya Sampada Yojna benefiting over 8 lakh beneficiaries. The paper also dwelt upon the impact of the Kisan Credit card which included farmers, marginal farmers, sharecroppers, tenant farmers and others.

NEW DELHI: A working paper prepared by Stanford University and Institute for Competiveness highlights, released on Friday, has hailed the India’s welfare schemes namely Aatmnirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojna and the Pradhanmantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojna and others which curtailed the effect of COVID-19 by providing livelihood opportunities for the people. The paper also highlighted the positive impact of a scheme called the ‘Jan Dhan’ accounts, the PM Kisan and others. The report states that under PM Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan, 4 million beneficiaries were provided employment which resulted in an overall economic impact of US Dollar 4.81 billion while the ‘Aatmnirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojna’ benefited about 59,84,256 beneficiaries with an economic impact of Rs 50,225 crore. It states, "The relief package under the ‘Aatmnirbhar Abhiyan’ was a comprehensive package spanning across sectors with a vision to revitalize the growth cycle of the nation along with empowering the relatively the lower strata of society. In May 2020, India announced a relief package for around 10% of its GDP-about Rs 20 lakh crore(about $282 billion)." Going deeper into study, the paper further states that the government had not only dealed with the problem of reverse migration but also sustain them in a way by providing them with economic opportunities so that livelihood could be ensured. It said that under the PM Garib Kalyan Rozgar Yojna, 50.78 crore mandays were created and provided considering that the scheme offered 125 days of employments for one person to about 40,62,400 beneficiaries. The paper, quoting the officials statement of Government of India, has further stated that Rs 361 crore was spent under the Pradhan Mantri Matsaya Sampada Yojna benefiting over 8 lakh beneficiaries. The paper also dwelt upon the impact of the Kisan Credit card which included farmers, marginal farmers, sharecroppers, tenant farmers and others.