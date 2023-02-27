Ahmedabad Diary: Cong skips Budget day to attend C’garh party meet

Home Nation

Even after losing the post of Opposition and the win of the BJP in Gujarat, Congress leaders don’t appear to have changed their ways.

Gujarat Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai presents the State Budget 2023-24 in the Assembly, in Gandhinagar, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

Even after losing the post of Opposition and the win of the BJP in Gujarat, Congress leaders don’t appear to have changed their ways. The BJP government’s presentation of the budget to the Gujarat legislature on Friday was not attended by the Congress. On the condition of anonymity, a top Gujarat Congress official stated, “Most of the leaders, including the senior Congress MLAs, went to the Chhattisgarh Congress convention on the day the BJP government in assembly presented its budget. Wouldn’t it have worked if these congress leaders had arrived at the convocation one day later?” 

BJP begins prep for '24 polls, assigns new posts
The ruling BJP has started making arrangements to retain all 26 seats in Gujarat in the next Lok Sabha 2024 elections following a record-breaking victory in the 2022 state elections. To prepare, the BJP has begun offering posts and positions to disgruntled individuals who were ready to leave the party during Assembly elections and run as an independent candidates. As a result, the presidents of the districts of Vadodara and Kheda were recently replaced. Former MLA Satish Patel was named Vadodara district president, and Ajay Brahmbhatt was named Kheda district president by the BJP. The appointment of former MLA Satish Patels is significant. 

State removes security of a few former ministers
The Bhupendra Patel-led Guj government recently decided to remove the security of some of the former state ministers. As of now, up to 24 ex-state ministers will no longer be eligible for VVIP protection. About 67 bungalow guards, bodyguards, and security guards from the local police and the SRPF assigned to all these leaders have been ordered by Gandhinagar to surrender their weapons by 11 a.m. on Sunday. Former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, former Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, former Home Ministers Pradeep Singh Jadeja, Rajinikanth Patel, and Gordhan Zadafia’s security, on the other hand, has still been maintained.

Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Our correspondent in Gujarat
dilipsingh@ newindianexpress.com

